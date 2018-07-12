Crestron Opens Design Showroom in Houston

Crestron has opened its Design Showroom in Houston, TX in a grand opening gala. Located in the Decorative Center Houston (DCH), the Southwest’s premier architecture and design center, the Design Showroom provides a location in which interior designers, lighting designers, builders, technology professionals, architects, and clients of Crestron dealers can experience Crestron automation technology blended into real-world settings.

“We create these elaborate, immersive spaces with our clients in mind, and work to ensure that each location is of the highest quality and provides the same elegant, world-class experience worldwide,” said Michael Short, Crestron global residential marketing manager. “We constantly maintain them so that all the very latest Crestron technology is on display, and provides clients with the best way to ‘see the future’ as they interact with the world’s most intuitive and innovative home automation technology.”

Crestron will be hosting events in the new showroom to introduce dealers to designers and architects in the Houston area. Interested parties can schedule a personal tour of the new showroom by sending an email to showroom@crestron.com.