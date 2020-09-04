Crestron NEXT Program Announced

Taking place from Tuesday, September 15 through Wednesday, September 16, Crestron NEXT will provide the pro AV industry with an opportunity to preview new products and look over the horizon at future innovations in workplace, education, and smart home technology. This live event will also feature seminars, demonstrations, and a chance to interact virtually with industry colleagues.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Key workplace/education sessions taking place at Crestron NEXT include:

What’s Next in the Modern Classroom: Join this session for a look at solutions for the ever-changing and variable needs, especially the power of remote conferencing within classroom spaces and learning environments.

What’s Next in the Modern Workplace: Who knew “hybrid” would catch on so quickly? Add this session for a look at Crestron solutions for the (daily) changing workplace.

DigitalMedia, Now & Next: Join in to learn about Crestron’s latest developments in its signal routing ecosystem.

Mobile Room Control, Now & Next: Learn about the CrestronONE mobile app, which provides for control of any Crestron room from a mobile device with no additional programming.

Registration is now open here.