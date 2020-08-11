Crestron Launches Work-From-Anywhere Tabletop Conferencing System

The What: Crestron has unveiled the Crestron Flex MM, a compact audio- and videoconferencing solution and tabletop meeting and collaboration system.

The What Else: Crestron Flex MM (short for Mercury Mini) is designed to bring quality tabletop videoconferencing to small spaces while delivering one-touch connectivity in a compact footprint. The device features a sleek design with a 40 percent reduction in size over Mercury while preserving the same screen dimensions, making it easier to move from the home office to the workplace.

Related: Crestron on AV in the Post-COVID World

Work from anywhere has become a widely accepted concept and even those returning to an office are redefining collaboration and finding new ways to connect with colleagues, partners, and customers—whether hours away or simply in the office next door. Crestron Flex MM bridges the gap between the home and the office, enabling video meetings, phone calls, and collaborative team sessions anywhere work happens. The system features:

Native support for Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms

A consistent user experience with one-touch-to-join meetings

7-inch touchscreen

10-foot (3-meter) mic pick-up range

Ultra wide-angle HD camera with 150-degree diagonal field of view

Enterprise-grade network security

Ability to remotely provision, control, and manage

(Image credit: Crestron Electronics)

“The pandemic has dramatically shifted the way we work and the spaces we work in,” said Andrew Gross, Director, UC Enterprise at Crestron. “Microsoft Teams and Zoom are household names, huddle rooms and conference spaces are being redefined to team units, and our desks are overrun with migratory devices that are never ready for the next video call. Crestron is quickly engineering products to solve these problems. The future of work is in Crestron’s DNA and solutions such as Crestron Flex MM demonstrate our continuous innovation in enterprise technology that allows people to work efficiently and effectively from anywhere.”

The Bottom Line: With native Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software, Crestron Flex MM is well suited for newly converted or dedicated small workspaces both in the corporate office and the home office.

The Crestron Flex MM is slated to begin shipping September 1.