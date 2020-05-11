Crestron Debuts Flex MX UC Solution for MS Teams and Zoom Rooms

The What: Crestron has added the Crestron Flex MX to its line of unified communications (UC) tabletop conferencing solutions. Offering both native and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability, the Flex MX is designed to enable businesses to connect with anyone on any platform from any space.

The What Else: Crestron Flex MX offers organizations the flexibility to run native Microsoft Teams (UC-MX150-T) or Zoom Rooms (UC-MX150-Z) software, or switch to BYOD mode for all other conferencing software. Thus, for organizations standardized on Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms, Flex MX delivers those native experiences, while guests can plug in their laptops and use whichever software they’re already running on their devices. This eliminates the concern that a meeting room will not support a user’s call. Additionally, Flex MX simplifies connection to the room display, requiring just a single cable.

Other key features include:

HDMI and USB connectivity for content sharing and videoconferencing

An intelligent camera with a 150-degree field of vision

360-degree quad microphone array

“Our focus has always been on delivering innovations that simplify workflows and help people be more productive,” said Ranjan Singh, executive vice president, Product and Technology, Crestron. “Collaboration is key to a successful workplace, so it only makes sense that workplace technology be collaborative as well.”

“The Crestron Flex Series, and specifically the new Flex MX models, eliminates one of the major impediments to smooth and productive meetings: attendees using different UC platforms,” said Joe Sarrasin, director of strategy, UC, Crestron. “The Crestron Flex Series is the only product line on the market that enables people to work together, regardless of location or web collaboration application, and this is the definition of the future of the workplace.”

The Bottom Line: The Crestron Flex line of products includes solutions for nearly every type of meeting space, from private offices and small huddle rooms to boardrooms. Solutions include smart soundbars, desktop phones, and audiovisual tabletop conferencing.

Crestron Flex MX for Microsoft Teams (UC-MX150-T) will be available on May 22, 2020. Crestron Flex MX for Zoom Rooms (UC-MX150-Z) will be available in summer 2020.