Crestron Debuts AirMedia 2.0 Wireless Presentation Technology

Crestron announced that it will debut AirMedia 2.0, the next generation of its AirMedia wireless presentation technology, at ISE 2018.



Built into popular Crestron presentation solutions, including Crestron Mercury, AirMedia 2.0 delivers the fastest, easiest, most manageable, and secure wireless presentation solution. Crestron is demonstrating AirMedia 2.0 in Hall-2, Stand 2-C20 at ISE 2018, 6 – 9 February, 2018.

AirMedia 2.0 frees people to sit or stand anywhere in the room or space and easily connect their smart devices and laptops to the room display, regardless of operating system. No more wires or dongles cluttering the table. In fact, you don’t even need a table.

“AirMedia 2.0 is the only enterprise-grade wireless presentation solution out there. It supports standard network security protocols and has the lowest latency and bandwidth,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron CTO. “It supports Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android mirroring without Bonjour, and it can be deployed and managed from the cloud with Crestron XiO Cloud.”

While other products provide just a wireless access point, exposing confidential content to potential security breaches, AirMedia 2.0 is a network-based wireless presentation technology that leverages the latest security protocols: 802.1x network access control; Active Directory user authentication; AES-128 content encryption; and SSH, SSL, TLS, and HTTPS.

Additionally, most people leave meetings without disconnecting their device from the wireless gateway. As a result, private or sensitive information is still visible on the display when the next group of people enters the room. AirMedia automatically disconnects devices from the wireless gateway to safeguard sensitive content.

AirMedia 2.0 is a network-based appliance that can be deployed, configured, and managed from the cloud. Using Crestron XiO Cloud or the built-in web tool, the mobile app can be silently deployed to laptops and smart devices across the enterprise, and user access rights and firmware updates can be remotely managed.