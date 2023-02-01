Crestron Announces the 'Modern Work Summit 2023'—Here's What to Know

Crestron Electronics (opens in new tab) is taking the Modern Work Summit to Madrid following the success of the inaugural event in Orlando last year. Modern Work Summit 2023 is a two-day, in-person event centered around companies’ journeys toward a dynamic, digital workplace. The summit aims to inspire Digital Workplace specialists, IT Managers, Facilities representatives, and HR leaders to proactively rethink the modern workplace and will cover the cultural shifts and realignments of today’s organizational climate. Notable speakers will highlight how the physical workspace is being repurposed and redesigned and reveal the technological factors pivotal in transforming how we work.

Modern practices centered around flexible work patterns and digital technologies are changing decisively from first movers in business to the mainstream. Early experiments and iterative explorations of hybrid work are being replaced by broader adoption and implementations as employers work on developing standard practices. Recent research by Crestron's latest report, Tackling the Modern Workplace by the Numbers (opens in new tab), shows that 84% of employees regularly have at least one remote participant in their meetings. The dynamic of a meeting changes as it becomes hybrid, and trends like these are accelerating the need for decisive strategies that foster productivity and collaboration.

[Supply Chain Issues: Here's How Crestron Is Handling Them] (opens in new tab)

“As technology innovators, collaboration and purpose-built solutions that foster productivity have always been top of mind for the AV/IT industry. The shift to hybrid and its growing popularity as a mainstay in today’s workforce has expanded that perspective to include every aspect of a workspace beyond just the digital tools,” said Brad Hintze, executive vice president of marketing at Crestron. “The Modern Work Summit is a unique opportunity for leaders from various factions of a business to come together, hear from experts in the field, and equip themselves with the strategies needed to set their employees up for success in the workplace.”

Keynote speakers, author Andreas Ekstrom and futurist Philip Ross, will kick off the discussions, and representatives from Microsoft, Intel, Gensler, Jabra, Accenture, and Wainhouse Research will also present their latest findings and learnings. During his session, Ross will outline a manifesto for 'unworking'—unlearning old habits and rituals established for an outdated office and creating new ones fit for an age of digital technology, design innovation, and diverse workforces. Ekstrom is a Swedish journalist and author with unequivocal and compelling ideas on how to organize changes for the future of the workplace. His keynote will discuss the balance between liberty and control, independence, and detailed coaching.

[Return to Office 2023] (opens in new tab)

“How do we make decisions in the digital workplace? How are we inventing a new idea of collective work while not being together in the same room? These are the most difficult challenges for the digital decade and the Modern Work Summit will be a fantastic forum for our presenters and attendees to think forward on how to address these challenges.,” said Ekstrom. “During the Modern Work Summit, I’ll challenge the attendees to think, analyze, and reconfigure the skills they already have."

The Modern Work Summit 2023 is organized with the support of industry partners New Wave Workspace, Steelcase, Sony, and Sennheiser, and will take place in Madrid, Spain, on May 23-24 at the Madrid Marriot Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center, in parallel with Crestron Masters. Register today (opens in new tab)to receive the early bird discount before it ends on February 28.