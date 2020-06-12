Crestron Announces DMPS Lite All-in-One Solution

The What: Crestron has launched the DMPS Lite multisource-to-display solution, designed to provide a high-value all-in-one AV solution for classrooms, huddle rooms, and simple collaboration rooms.

The What: DMPS Lite is engineered to offer simple, repeatable configuration. Users can design a system once without programming using Crestron's web-based configuration software, .AV Framework, and then deploy at scale via the Crestron XiO Cloud IoT-based service. The result is a consistent UI and user experience on every system in every room.

DMPS Lite products deliver standalone web configuration with auto-routing and display control; the ability to deploy, upgrade, and monitor via Crestron XiO Cloud; built-in 4K video upscaling and downscaling; audio switching, mixing, and amplification.

The Bottom Line: DMPS Lite is designed to expand reach into spaces that require more than a DM Lite source-to-display solution alone, but less than an all-in-one DMPS3 Series system.

