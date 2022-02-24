Crestron Adds Wireless Conferencing to AirMedia

Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology solutions, has announced the addition of wireless conferencing features to the Crestron AirMedia solution that significantly scale the speed, ease, and flexibility with which enterprise teams connect and collaborate. Wireless conferencing empowers employees to join any online meeting from their personal device and leverage the existing peripherals available in that space, fostering more intuitive and efficient meetings in the modern office, wherever that may be.

Crestron AirMedia technology boasts enhanced bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) capabilities to support advanced wireless presentation and wireless conferencing from a single solution. For organizations that are using multiple videoconferencing platforms, wireless conferencing allows employees to take advantage of the enterprise-grade cameras and microphones in the room from any personal device on any platform. Plus, for organizations standardized on Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms platforms, wireless conferencing also brings interoperability for joining external calls or equipping guest users to join calls hosted through another provider.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Wireless conferencing enables organizations to integrate videoconferencing into any space, independent of room constraints or the need to run wires. The Crestron AirMedia solution bundles content distribution, presentation, and wireless conferencing together with the added benefit of being quickly deployed, scaled, and upgraded through the Crestron XiO Cloud platform.

[Crestron Strengthens Crestron Flex Videoconferencing Platform]

“We’ve heard from our customers that streamlining the collaboration experience amongst transient teams is a huge priority, so Crestron Flex continues to evolve and the new wireless conferencing features are designed to eliminate whatever friction customers were previously experiencing,” said Lauren Simmen, director of product marketing at Crestron. “Removing the limitations on accessing, distributing, and collaborating on content will grease the wheels of enterprise productivity, so we’re really excited about what wireless conferencing can help our customers achieve.”

As companies evaluate changes to the physical workplace to better support hybrid work, ensuring that teams can optimize time together is top of mind. A survey from Frost & Sullivan found that 93 percent of business leaders expect at least one quarter of their employees to work from home and 36 percent will be investing in more meetings rooms. Technology that can support more intuitive, collaborative, and efficient meetings between disparate teams, especially on an ad hoc basis, will be key to minimizing time lost and maximizing productivity.

[Shure, Crestron Partner Up for Next Road Trip Europe]

This type of collaboration will need to transcend traditional meeting rooms to provide a consistent collaboration experience in informal spaces such as lounges, cafeterias, huddle areas, and more. With wireless conferencing and a local display, the next great meeting can start anywhere, allowing employees to continue conversations where they begin and bring in remote participants with ease.

Crestron AirMedia with wireless conferencing is now available for pre-order. Any existing AirMedia 3100 and 3200 receiver that is currently in the field can be upgraded to add wireless conferencing features.