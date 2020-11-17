CP Communications Acquires SportsCam

CP Communications has acquired the assets of SportsCam, creator of wireless and robotic camera products for live sports production. The acquisition expands CP Communications’ range of wired, wireless, and cellular content acquisition and streaming systems for its Red House Streaming brand, while also opening the door for new business opportunities in AV, security, and public safety.

“SportsCam has developed an impressive product family that allow our customers to capture and stream live events as they happen, and deliver secure, encrypted streams back to a studio or command and control center,” said CP Communications CEO Kurt Heitmann. “We have long used these products in sports production, and we can now apply the operational efficiencies and benefits to a broader range of acquisition and streaming applications under our Red House Streaming brand. We are excited to bring a proven broadcast-quality technology to markets that today often use consumer technology to record and backhaul live video to central locations.”

“Our 35 years of broadcast experience has gradually transitioned into a wider universe of streaming applications for virtual corporate events, houses of worship, and live-streamed athletic events such as bike races, marathons, and triathlons,” he added. “Our Red House Streaming brand was established to bring the cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency of IP, cloud services, and bonded networking to more customers and markets. The SportsCam acquisition amplifies this strategy.”

SportsCam’s founder, Chris Stramacchia, will remain with CP Communications and work closely with the company’s engineering and R&D teams.

“I am very excited that SportsCam is now a part of CP Communications,” said Stramacchia. “The combination of our specialty camera expertise with CP’s strengths in wireless acquisition, along with streaming and bonded technologies, will allow the creation of exciting new imaging systems for a wide range of applications from sports to corporate and industrial. CP Communications’ longevity and reputation as an innovator in broadcast and media technology services provides a perfect platform for the growth of SportsCam products and services.”