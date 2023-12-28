Countdown to ISE 2024: Expect a Record-Breaking Show Floor in Barcelona

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 is on the verge of making history as the event approaches a sellout, with the largest show floor ever, across eight halls of the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via. ISE 2024’s total show floor will be 30% larger than last year. Anticipation is also building for the highest number of visitors ever recorded at ISE.

The upcoming event, taking place from Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2024, will offer the most comprehensive content program to date, with nine conferences covering a wide range of topics critical to the AV and systems integration industry. Free Tech Talks, in both English and Spanish, round off the conference program.

New to the ISE conference program is the European/Latin American AV Summit (ELAS), which will bridge two continents with innovation. The two-day event will bring together government representatives and AV business leaders from both regions to foster understanding and to strengthen links between individuals, organizations, companies, and countries. ELAS is supported by the Catalan Government and Barcelona City Council.

In addition to great innovation from more than 1300 exhibitors, including more than 80 companies making their debut at ISE 2024, this very special edition of ISE offers a whole range of exciting and inspiring features including:

A Drone Arena that is more than 7,500 square feet in size

ISE Audio Museum, featuring Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of The Moon PA and Pompeii PA by WEM and many other gems of audio history

America's Cup Team New Zealand land yacht on the show floor

ISE Time Tunnel, marking 20 years of technology developments at ISE

Plug and Play Stage, with a series of impactful keynotes, panel discussions and fireside chats and the opportunity for start-ups to showcase their solutions on stage

ISE Tech Tours that will take visitors behind the scenes at key Barcelona installations

ISE Treasure Hunt to unlock amazing prizes on the show floor

Barcelona Extravaganza: ISE 2024 offers visitors a unique mix of business and leisure against the vibrant backdrop of Barcelona

ISE is growing collaborations with local and regional partners. AFIAL, the Spanish association that brings together manufacturers and importers of audiovisual technology, is integrating its AVL SUMMIT into the ISE program. The Catalonia Pavilion in Congress Square will feature a broad range of companies from the region, as well as hosting the Open Innovation Challenge technology matchmaking program, organized by ACCIÓ, the Catalan Government’s agency for business competitiveness. Barcelona City Council will again be a strong presence at ISE 2024; its extensive stand will feature local start-ups and the Catalan AV Cluster.

Other collaboration partners include the Impulsa Talentum Foundation, the Catalan Sports Cluster, Casa Batlló and the Joan Miró Museum. ISE will also be sponsoring the Llum BCN Light Arts Festival, which takes place in Barcelona just after the show.