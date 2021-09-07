ClearOne Issues Convergence Cloud AV Manager

The What: ClearOne is releasing its new web-based service, Convergence Cloud AV Manager, which empowers integrators and enterprise-level users to remotely manage unlimited ClearOne systems across multiple rooms, multiple buildings and even across continents.

The What Else: Building on ClearOne's existing Convergence management software, the new Convergence Cloud AV Manager gives integrators and system managers full control of any connected systems via a web portal that's accessible from any device, anywhere in the world.

Integrators using Convergence Cloud AV Manager can update the passwords for all of a system's devices at once, back up configuration files, set up push alerts for specific system issues and have immediate insight into all connected installations at a moment's notice. The web portal provides a central dashboard that shows all clients with managed systems and allows quick access to troubleshoot or apply updates.

The Bottom Line: Integration firms can test the new service through a free trial, and then determine the level of use they expect. Pricing from ClearOne is tiered based on the number of clients and systems being monitored, and integrators can determine their own pricing for the monitoring in contracts with clients. This enables integrators to add a new revenue stream, add immense value to their customer support services and contracts, and even reduce operating costs by reducing the number of truck rolls and man hours required to manage clients' systems.