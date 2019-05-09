Clear-Com Demonstrates Flexibility of Communications Solutions at InfoComm 2019

At InfoComm 2019, Clear-Com will present a range of products from its portfolio of professional communication solutions, including wireless and mobile IP solutions for all kinds of workflows, whether for use on a cruise ship, in a house of worship, a global music tour, or a corporate event.

Scroll through the gallery below to get a sneak peek of Clear-Com's InfoComm 2019 featured products.

Image 1 of 3 LQ Series Audio-over-IP interfaces Visitors to Booth 6755 will see the latest version of LQ Series Audio-over-IP interfaces, which enable users to bring their IP-based intercom wherever they go by networking geographically-dispersed audio and communications devices of any brand or technology type over secure LAN, WAN, or even the public internet. The LQ Series also allows users to extend their intercom footprint and enhances IP communication with SIP telephony and iOS or Android mobile intercom apps. Image 2 of 3 Agent-IC Mobile Apps and HelixNet Digital Partyline Intercom Systems For dispersed teams or those working across a wide area such as a music festival or large church campus, Clear-Com’s Agent-IC mobile apps for iOS and Android effectively turn mobile devices into fully-featured user panels, allowing remote crew or volunteer staff to connect their own devices securely to the core system over 3G, 4G ,or Wi-Fi. The Agent-IC mobile apps provide a cost-effective and fast-to-deploy solution that complements traditional intercom systems such as the Eclipse HX digital matrix, Encore analog partyline and HelixNet digital partyline intercom systems. The apps can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Image 3 of 3 FreeSpeak II Wireless Intercom System The FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system offers a flexible solution for communication requirements across a wide variety of markets. FreeSpeak II now offers an IPT transceiver with AES67 Audio-over-IP for low latency signal distribution, enabling FreeSpeak II wireless beltpacks to be deployed across a user’s LAN. The transceiver connects to an AES67-compatible IP switch and to Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX system via the high-density audio-and-intercom-over-IP E-IPA card.

“The flexibility of Clear-Com’s communication systems gives users the freedom to stay connected regardless of location, to scale up cost-effectively as and when required, and to choose the best ways to connect even as workflows are evolving,” said Bob Boster, president, Clear-Com. “Whatever their choices, they can rely on our systems to be secure and reliable, with exceptional audio clarity.”

The LQ Series AoIP interfaces, Agent-IC mobile apps, and FreeSpeak II wireless intercom, together with a range of Clear-Com’s other communications solutions, will be available for demonstration in Booth 6755 at InfoComm 2019.