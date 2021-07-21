Clear-Com Announces Arcadia Central Station

The What: Arcadia Central Station from Clear-Com is a scalable IP platform that integrates all wired and wireless partyline systems, including Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak family of digital wireless solutions and HelixNet Digital Partyline. The system can license up to 96 IP ports in a single RU device, with further licensing add-ons anticipated in the future, making Arcadia the intercom centerpiece for a vast range of applications best served by partyline workflows.

The What Else: Arcadia represents an evolution in partyline workflows for Clear-Com. The platform combines digital, analog and AoIP intercom technologies into a single integrated system.

Arcadia is ideally suited for a wide variety of applications—from the Broadway stage to a growing community congregation to the largest and most complex live events—in part due to its flexible licensing-based model that allows future expansion.

Arcadia provides general connectivity to a wide range of Clear-Com endpoints through a mixture of 2-wire and 4-wire audio ports, together with third-party Dante and AES67 AoIP devices. Additionally, it supports the full range of FreeSpeak digital wireless products, encompassing the 1.9 GHz, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and will soon be integrated with HelixNet wired digital partyline systems.

Arcadia’s two large front-panel touchscreens with four rotary encoders allow quick system adjustments. The system is configured and monitored through a new version of Clear-Com’s browser-based CCM software, which features an intuitive interface that guides users through all steps of the process.

The Bottom Line: Arcadia Central Station integrates all of Clear-Com’s partyline systems together in a single, compact 1RU package. With the flexibility of a licensing-based model, functionality will increase over time. Arcadia Central Station is scheduled to ship this month.

