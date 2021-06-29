Clear-Com Expands FreeSpeak Line With Edge Base Station

The What: Clear-Com is launching the FreeSpeak Edge Base Station, an IP base station that supports the full range of award-winning FreeSpeak digital wireless intercom solutions including 1.9 GHz (including both E1 and IP transceivers), 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, as well as third-party Dante devices. By offering another base station option to the large community of FreeSpeak users, Clear-Com provides an accessible IP solution to a broad range of its customers.

The What Else: The FreeSpeak Edge Base Station provides a standalone solution for FreeSpeak Edge 5 GHz systems, as well as support for FreeSpeak 1.9 GHz IP Transceivers via AES67 connections, previously only available through Eclipse Digital Matrix systems with an E-IPA card. The single 1RU device supports up to 16 total beltpacks and six IP transceivers, (10 E1 Transceivers), with the flexibility to mix and match bands, as well as up to eight ports of IP interoperability with third-party Dante connections. With a mixture of IP, 2-wire and 4-wire audio ports, the FreeSpeak Edge Base Station can integrate a variety of systems, including Clear-Com Encore partyline and even two-way radio systems with an intelligent GPIO interface.FreeSpeak Edge Base Station is configured through Clear-Com's browser-based CCM software which has been redesigned from the ground up to improve the configuration experience through intuitive menus and functions.

The Bottom Line: Designed to be quick to deploy, Base Station can be up and running with a transceiver and two beltpacks in less than five minutes. Other features include a default system set-up right out of the box; the ability to add transceivers on the fly right from the front panel; and the ability to add beltpacks via USB. The result is a system ideally suited for live event settings or any application where time is of the essence.