Clair Brothers Unveils 10SPOT Hybrid Loudspeaker at PL+S 2018

The What: Clair Brothers has announced the 10SPOT—designed as a hybrid loudspeaker that combines Clair Brothers Curved Array Technology with its One Series coaxial horn technology. The new product will be showcased at PL+S 2018 in Booth #E37, Hall #3.1.

Clair Brother's 10SPOT

The What Else: With a frequency response of 90Hz – 20,000Hz, the 10SPOT is designed for situations where articulate speech and music reproduction are key.

The Bottom Line: Because of its form factor, dispersion characteristics, and its four integral mounting points, the 10SPOT is well-suited for installation near ceiling to wall intersections in a variety of applications—nightclubs and bars, performing arts centers, houses of worship, arenas, auditoriums, and more.The 10SPOT will begin shipping in summer 2018.