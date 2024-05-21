Logitech Launches AI-Driven, Sustainably Designed Videobar for Huddle Rooms

With the rise in huddle rooms comes the need for videoconferencing tech that fits multiple scenarios, including those who prefer dedicated PC-based deployment or using their laptop in a BYOD setup. In response, Logitech has unveiled MeetUp 2, an AI-powered USB conference camera designed for bring-your-own device (BYOD) and PC-based setups in huddle and small meeting rooms.

“Logitech MeetUp 2 brings the power of AI with RightSight 2 to create dynamic views that draw remote users into the virtual meeting, and RightSound 2 for advanced voice equalization and noise suppression,” said Henry Levak, VP of product at Logitech B2B. “On the backend, IT teams can remotely monitor the devices and push out software updates to continuously make MeetUp 2 smarter over time. And not insignificantly, we’ve built this next-generation conference camera with next-life plastics.”

The Rise of AI

AI-driven video features of RightSight 2 create equitable experiences for remote participants by using intelligence to automatically focus and frame in-room participants– whether focusing on the active speaker, the group of participants, or each individual participant. For advanced audio clarity, RightSound 2 uses AI-based algorithms that balance voices and filter out unwanted noise, while reducing reverberation in rooms with echoes. MeetUp 2 works with popular video conferencing platforms people use every day such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, enabling MeetUp 2 users to enjoy features like Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, which creates individual feeds of in-room participants; and Microsoft Intelliframe, which automatically places participants in frames to make everyone equally visible.

Sustainability in Mind

MeetUp 2 was developed using Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles, a framework that guides product teams toward lower-impact, more circular design solutions. MeetUp 2 replaces virgin plastic parts with post-consumer recycled plastic, lowering its carbon footprint and giving a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics. The plastic parts in MeetUp 2 contain 62% recycled plastic, the highest percentage of similar products in the market today. By choosing recycled plastic vs virgin plastic, MeetUp 2’s design saves 15.5 tCO2e saving per 10,000 units, allowing IT tech buyers to lower their company’s Scope 3 indirect emissions.

BYOD Ready

MeetUp 2, designed for up to six people in a small room, offers the flexibility of deploying in USB mode with an in-room computer device or in BYOD mode connected to a laptop.

In BYOD setups, users simply connect their laptops or mobile devices to the MeetUp 2 with the optional Logitech Active USB Cable to run video meetings from their platform of choice, while IT admins can monitor room status, deploy updates, and modify settings over ethernet or Wi-Fi through Logitech Sync. When MeetUp 2 is not in a meeting, the display in the room can be used for digital signage, allowing custom content such as company logos or space usage instructions, through Logitech Sync and AppSpace.