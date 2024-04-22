Shure Achieves Sustainable Packaging Goals in 2023

Shure has been hard at work since establishing rather aggressive goals to increase recyclable and/or renewable packaging for new products two years ago. The results have been overwhelmingly positive—Shure has achieved its goal to convert to 75% by 2023 and is on track to grow to 90% by 2025 and 100% by 2030 for new packaging. The goal for existing product packaging in 2025 is 75 percent recyclable and/or renewable.

Shure is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition. With more than 1,500 different packaging pieces for a variety of different products, converting to sustainable packaging is a significant undertaking, especially for high-performance electronic equipment which is shipped to various locations globally to reach customers all over the world.

Key sustainable packaging initiatives include:

Replacing thermoform trays with more sustainable, recyclable alternatives such as molded pulp.

Reducing overall plastic materials in packaging.

Reducing the amount of literature that accompanies the products.

Right-sizing packaging for greater efficiency and reduced carbon footprint from shipping and storage.

Shure manufacturing plants feature recycling programs for cardboard boxes and wooden pallets, keeping literally “tons” of cardboard waste and nearly 5,000 wooden pallets out of landfills. Shure works with suppliers who take action on sustainability, including suppliers who use solar power and recycled water in their operations.

In addition to packaging, Shure products themselves are designed with sustainability in mind.

By 2027, more than 100 million AA batteries will have been saved from landfills because of Shure rechargeable batteries. The number is based on data calculations from customers worldwide in music production, theater, touring, education, business, government, houses of worship, and more.

One Broadway show alone saved more than 21,000 AA batteries from being disposed of in landfills because they used Shure’s rechargeable system over the course of the run. In the past five years, Shure estimates that it has eliminated nearly 30 million AA batteries from ending up in landfills.

The company has also engineered its products to help with overall power consumption, using less energy in “down” modes and allowing remote monitoring of power use with Wireless Workbench Software.

“Green isn’t just in our logo, it’s an important part of who we are,” said Chris Schyvinck, President and CEO at Shure. “We are committed to being environmentally responsible with our people, our products, our facilities, and our communities.”

A cross-functional Shure team regularly reviews international regulations, directives, and standards to ensure environmental compliance with regulations like RoHS, REACH, and WEEE. The nature of these regulations promotes sustainable electronics and electronics manufacturing.