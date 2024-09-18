Why and How Sustainability Matters in the AV/IT Industry

Whether creating awareness about single-use containers, using cleaner energy sources, or the effects of climate change, sustainability has been in the news and at the top of people's minds for more than a decade.

If you attended InfoComm this year, you would have noticed that sustainability was not just a theme but a growing trend that permeated the entire show. This year, almost every manufacturer had a sustainability message, marking a significant shift in our industry's commitment.

A notable highlight was from display companies, proudly promoting their use of recycled materials and lower power consumption. Some made bold commitments to achieve net-zero emissions across some product lifecycle chains.

You didn't have to look far to see device manufacturers and solutions companies with refined sustainability messages as well. This is a good thing.

But what's even better is if the companies you purchase devices and solutions from have defined sustainability goals, this will help your company meet its environmental, social, and governance plan, or, more commonly known, ESG. Today, almost every company, large or small, has an ESG initiative or even an entire department dedicated to sustainability.

I'm embarrassed to say I couldn't have told you at what level my company worked on a sustainability program. During Future's quarterly Town Hall meeting last week, our VP of ESG delivered a detailed report covering topics such as the paper and ink we purchase, our digital footprint, and many more areas.

Sustainability is not only about the environment; implementing an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) plan is crucial to creating a sustainable business today. But how can you be sure that the products you're purchasing today create sustainable value throughout their lifecycle?

Logitech and AVI-SPL have partnered to drive better sustainable outcomes and to help educate and guide decision-makers on best practices that lead to an executable ESG plan related to collaboration solutions.

Join this roundtable discussion with AVI-SPL's Senior Vice President, ESG and Sustainability, Kelly Bousman, and Logitech's Global Head of Commercial Development, Joel Murray. They will give you insights into how to create value for your current ESG plan or, if you are at the beginning of this journey how to make informed choices when choosing collaboration solutions.

Bring your questions and share your insights.

LEARN:

>> Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions: Hear how and where you can move the needle on your company's carbon emissions targets through informed product acquisition decision-making.

>> How monitoring and automating your installed solutions can save electricity and inform your carbon accounting.

>> Best practices for managing EOS and EOL products in a sustainable, simple, and cost-effective way.

>> How IT and AV departments can add value to a company's overall sustainability mission and help achieve the "Triple Bottom Line."

REGISTER NOW!