AVer Puts Sustainability first with ESG-Driven Dual Lens Models

AVer Information is taking steps towards a greener tomorrow. The TR535N dual lens models is the company's first series to incorporate environmentally friendly materials. Designed with sustainability at its core, this Series minimizes environmental impact while delivering innovative technology that meets the demands of today’s eco-conscious market.

Constructed using the Post-Consumer Recycled Polycarbonate (PCR-PC) method, the TR535 Series features cases made from 30% recycled plastic. PCR-PC is renowned for its sustainability, high performance, and versatility, which, derived from recycled polycarbonate plastics, is an environmentally safe material that efficiently reduces the need for virgin plastic production and lowers the carbon footprint.

The TR535 Series is packaged using 97% recycled and renewable materials, with 80% of the packaging composed of wastepaper and 100% biodegradable bags. Most importantly, the products comply with the EU WEEE Directive, aiming for a recycling rate of 85% and a material reuse rate of 80% within five years, underscoring AVer's resolve to reduce environmental impact.

"We are firmly committed to sustainability, utilizing recycled plastics in our products and packaging while achieving an 85% product recycle rate with 80% material reuse, in compliance with global standards and even a broader range of global environmental regulations," said Stanley Cheng, VP of AVer.

AVer integrates sustainability into product development based on extended product lifespan, paperless initiatives, and climate commitment.