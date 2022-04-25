Chyron Reveals Key 2022 NAB Show Product Launches

Chyron announced the robust suite of Chyron products on display at the 2022 NAB Show, April 24-27, in Las Vegas. At Booth N2613 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Chyron is featuring the newly released Chyron LIVE Platform.

"Combining Chyron-grade graphics, production video switching, and illustrated replay clips in a single user-friendly, cloud-native platform offered on a pay-per-use basis really goes a long way toward democratizing broadcast, offering any entity with content the opportunity to create professional streams," stated Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron. "We are pleased to share this exciting new platform for the very first time with visitors to the 2022 NAB Show."

Chyron is also offering previews of upcoming releases of several of its key products. PRIME Click Effects version 4.0 will be shown for the first time on the show floor. Click Effects has long been the gold standard for comprehensive venue display and device control. With this brand-new release, Click Effects now offers HTML5 control panels, untethering the operator from a physical control room and offering freedom of movement throughout the venue. Additionally, with this release, the Click Effects administrator may define user roles and permissions, thus ensuring, for example, that game day operators do not inadvertently add or delete content from displays unless that is part of their role.

PAINT version 9.3 also will be revealed at this NAB Show. PAINT is a robust telestration and replay clipping tool. With this newest version, PAINT offers automatic calibration, automatic pitch tracking, and player auto tracking.

Rounding out Chyron's NAB Show reveals are the newest enhancements to the PRIME Platform. This graphics powerhouse includes modules for CG graphics, branding, clips, video walls, touchscreen, edge (viewer controlled) graphics, augmented reality, switching, and automation. Among the new features being shown are NDI 5 support and AWS CDI protocol I/O support, highlighting Chyron's commitment to serving customers with solutions adaptable to any environment or workflow. Designers will appreciate the tighter integration between the design UI and the Clip Editor. Not least among the new features are enhancements aimed at fast manual playout, including additional hotkey support and keyboard shortcuts.

"Legacy Chyron products have long been known for their lightning-fast playout in fast-paced live sports production," stated Mark Friedman, Chyron director of creative services. "It is great to see PRIME offering the same fantastic responsiveness in sports and other demanding production environments."

Visitors to the Chyron booth at the NAB Show have the opportunity to explore the recently released PRIME Edge. A module of the PRIME Platform, Chyron's flagship graphics powerhouse, EDGE offers viewer-controlled graphics, giving viewers the ability to "surf'" content without leaving the broadcast stream.

"We are excited to be meeting customers live and in person at our first major trade show in over two years," stated Ariel Garcia, Chyron CEO and president. "Customer interaction and feedback drive what we do, and they are a core element of Chyron's culture. We look forward to sharing our products with customers and to hearing about how we can serve our customers even better."