Christie Releases Mystique Version 2.5 for Multi-Projector Blending

The What: Christie has announced the release of Version 2.5 of Christie Mystique, an automated camera-based alignment software solution designed to simplify and automate the process of warping and blending multiple projectors into a single, seamless canvas.

The What Else: With Version 2.5, Mystique Essentials and Pro Venue Editions offer two new features to improve overall image fidelity and uniformity in blended projector arrays when projecting on a flat or curved surface.

For installations where the projection surface is dirty, discolored, or non-uniform, these visual imperfections can get in the way of projecting a great image. Mystique’s new background compensation feature uses a color camera to detect large contrast differences on a screen or projection surface and makes automatic adjustments to compensate for surface anomalies to provide a more uniform projected image, so the focus stays on the projected content, not the background quality.

Adjusting for color and brightness uniformity across projectors in an array to ensure the blend areas are not visible can be a challenging and time-consuming manual process, especially if using projectors of different ages. With the new automated color and brightness uniformity feature, Mystique quickly makes the adjustments with a mouse click, with camera-based accuracy, to display one seamless image.

“Christie Mystique saves both set-up time and costs, while delivering freedom to project almost anywhere,” said Joel St-Denis, senior product manager, Christie. “Mystique takes the guesswork out of multi-projector systems, so that the focus is on delivering an amazing experience for audiences. It is an essential tool for anyone installing a blended projector array.”

The Bottom Line: Mystique is available in five editions, each designed to meet the unique needs of different applications: Mystique Lite, Essentials, Pro Venue, Premium, and Large Scale Experience Editions. Christie Mystique Version 2.5 is available for download now.