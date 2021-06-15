Christie Launches Core Series II LED Video Wall Tiles

The What: Christie is introducing Core Series II LED video wall tiles, available in a range of pixel pitches, including a new 0.9 mm pixel pitch.

The What Else: Core Series II takes the original Core Series LED video wall tiles and improves them, making them lighter, and easier to install. Tiles in the new Core Series II are 23 percent lighter than the original, weighing 14.3 pounds. Featuring a slimmer form factor, with a scant 38mm depth, and along with a new ADA-compliant direct-mounting structure and concealed cabling, Core Series II video walls are easy to install, and completely front serviceable.

Available in five pixel pitches: a new 0.9mm and 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 1.8 and 2.5mm, Core Series II produces vivid, clear and detailed images that are 33 percent brighter than its predecessor, at 800 nits calibrated brightness. When paired with Christie’s optional E600 HDR10-compatible controller with advanced image processing, Core Series II delivers content in 4K @60Hz and low-brightness enhancements for great visual performance. For added peace of mind, Core Series II features redundant on-board power.

The Bottom Line: Designed for easy installation of near-seamless video walls of any scale, Core Series II is ideal for corporate spaces, like lobbies, meeting and conference rooms, and various digital signage applications to engage, entertain or collaborate with an audience. Christie Core Series II begins shipping in September 2021.