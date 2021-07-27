Christie GS Series Lights Up the Past at Installation in Chongqing

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of live events and public gatherings; museums all over the world had to close their doors to visitors. Now, as segments of the economy reopen, AV specialists are embracing the idea of re-engagement with site-specific experiences. Projection mapping in particular is demonstrating real momentum thanks to its wow factor and creative potential.

In an installation called “Imprint of Time: Immersive Works of Master Painters,” Christie GS Series 1DLP laser projectors brilliantly display three-dimensional projections of classic works of 19th century artists including Degas, van Gogh, Kandinsky, Matisse and Seurat. The installation can be found at ArTech Hub, an avant-garde gallery in the town of Ciqikou that ingeniously integrates graphic arts with state-of-the-art visual technologies.

Inside ArTech Hub is a 2,000 square meter (21,528 square foot) exhibition space with more than 50 Christie DWU6322-GS and DWU1082-GS laser projectors—both models specifically developed for the Chinese market—fitted in various exhibition zones to deliver a uniquely immersive art viewing experience to visitors. The projectors were supplied, installed, and commissioned by Christie partner Zhongqing Yingye Group.

The immersive projections create an illusion among visitors that they are part of the paintings (Image credit: Zhongqing Yingye Group)

“ArTech Hub is a fascinating art gallery that is very different from conventional ones that we are accustomed to due to its smart integration of projection technologies to offer visitors an exceptional and immersive viewing experience,” said Yueyi Wu, representative for East China, Zhongqing Yingye Group. “We are very pleased to be involved in this project. The Christie GS Series laser projector is our preferred choice because of its long-lasting laser light source, brilliant color, premium image quality, quiet operation and flexible installation capability.”

The client chose an unobtrusive design for the projectors’ installation works, which requires all units to be discreetly installed overhead so that they are almost invisible to guests. “Thanks to the GS Series’ compact footprint, ultra-quiet operation, high performance and reliability, our team was able to successfully complete this project on time and in accordance with the client’s requirements,” Wu added.

The 19th century artwork featured in “Imprint of Time” spans includes signature artworks by Czech painter Alphonse Mucha, French impressionist Edgar Degas, French artist Jean-François Millet, Dutch post-impressionist Vincent van Gogh, Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, French artist Henri Matisse, and French post-impressionist Georges Seurat.

(Image credit: Zhongqing Yingye Group)

April Qin, sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie, commented, “We are delighted to be part of this creative space where art meets technology to deliver unique and highly immersive exhibits to guests. The powerful and versatile Christie GS Series laser projectors used in this venue have transformed the visitor experience with this amazing showcase featuring highly vivid projections of masterpieces by renowned 19th century artists.”

Christie projection solutions have been deployed for several high-profile installations in China over the past year. In the Guangwu Mountain scenic area in China’s Sichuan province, Christie projection is powering an enormous immersive “night tourism” extravaganza, and in Jiangsu Garden Expo Park, Christie projectors deliver spectacular visuals that heighten the beauty and engineering of the mountainside garden complex. Not all the installations are in the tourism market: An exhibition hall located in a contemporary health sciences park in Beijing is using Christie DS Series laser projectors and Christie Pandoras Box to deliver visuals for an immersive four-sided CAVE installation.

