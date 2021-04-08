Naval Academy Showcases Athletic Success with Christie AV

The Naval Academy Athletic Association in Annapolis, MD recently opened the Ron Terwilliger ’63 Center for Student-Athletes, a 25,000-square-foot facility that highlights the academy’s tradition and history of physical education and intercollegiate athletics. The center includes the new Akerson Theater, a 180-degree immersive theater that uses a suite of Christie products, including HS Series projectors, Spyder X20, Mystique, and Pandoras Box, and is designed to help inform visitors, prospective midshipmen, and their families about opportunities at the school.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) engaged Dimensional Innovations to design, integrate, and provide content for the center and the Akerson Theater. “The center was really about what it meant to be a midshipman student-athlete—the academics, and the physicality of it,” said Drew Berst, executive director, Dimensional Innovations. “The NAAA wanted a space to celebrate the accomplishments of its intercollegiate athletics department, and do it in a way that was interactive and state-of-the-art.”

“The Academy considered what made them stand out among other schools, and one of those things was being timeless,” said Brian Silvey, creative director of interactive technology, Dimensional Innovations. “And for us, one of the ways to do that is to integrate technology throughout the space.” For the Akerson Theater, Dimensional Innovations began with a 3D model and worked with Christie to determine the AV requirements. They selected six Christie D20WU-HS 20,000 lumen 1DLP laser projectors, a Pandoras Box Server, a Spyder X20 multi-windowing processor, and Christie Mystique to provide automated camera-based alignment and recalibration of the projectors.

The projectors are enclosed in a sound-proofed ceiling cloud, which can lower to allow for maintenance, and they are warped, blended, and aligned using Christie Mystique. (Image credit: Christie)

The system allows the NAAA to use the theater for presentations, review game footage, or watch a movie. “The Spyder takes inputs from the podium at the front of the theater; two Navy-owned computers used for presentations; a Blu-Ray player; and three more inputs from a computer displaying a feed from the camera we placed on the roof overlooking the bay,” Silvey said. The Pandoras Box Server ensures that the playback from the projectors is in sync and coordinates with the 7.1 surround sound audio system.

The projectors are enclosed in a sound-proofed ceiling cloud, which can lower to allow for maintenance, and they are warped, blended, and aligned using Christie Mystique. Says Silvey of the choice to use HS Series, “The image and color look incredible—this projector was recommended to us because it fit within our budget and required specs to create a full screen blend.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Christie for many of our projection needs. Our familiarity with the product and partnership with the Christie team has allowed us to easily integrate their hardware into our system.” The system is designed so that the NAAA can create their own custom content, in the theater and throughout the Center. “Recruiting experiences can become dated really quickly, but the NAAA can update content and keep it fresh,” Berst said.

The result is a project that the Naval Academy Athletic Association is very happy with. “The customer was ecstatic,” Silvey said. “This is just a very special project for them and the donors. You could see a level of emotion and excitement with the NAAA.”