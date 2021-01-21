Christie DS Series Laser Projectors Drive CAVE Installation in Beijing

A new exhibition hall located within a contemporary health sciences park in Beijing is using Christie DS Series laser projectors and Christie Pandoras Box to deliver captivating visuals for a highly immersive four-sided CAVE installation.

This showcase seeks to highlight the development of health sciences and how they have enhanced people’s physical wellbeing. Accomplished using 10 Christie LWU900-DS 3LCD laser projectors and a Christie Pandoras Box Player, they are installed and commissioned by Christie’s trusted partner Dicction (Beijing) Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd, which specializes in systems integration and overall solutions services for various sectors including government, finance and telecommunications.

“This is an exciting installation that creates an immersive space featuring amazing visual details that elevates the viewing experience for visitors,” said Leo Zhang, chief executive officer, Dicction. “We are proud to accomplish this CAVE installation using Christie’s leading-edge solutions that are designed to blend in perfectly with the environment to deliver truly outstanding images that enhance the overall theme of this unique space.”

Zhang noted that unlike conventional CAVE setups, this particular installation was conducted in a trapezoidal-shaped room that required advanced projector alignment and calibration. All 10 Christie LWU900-DS laser projectors were strategically mounted on the ceiling, each of them covering an area measuring 6 meters long and 3.75 meters high.

The four-sided CAVE installation is accomplished with 10 Christie LWU900-DS laser projectors and Christie Pandoras Box Player. (Image credit: Dicction)

“Since this is not a regular-shaped space, image processing is required for the visuals to be properly displayed,” Zhang said. “We have therefore deployed the Christie Pandoras Box Player to manage the playback, editing of displayed content, projected from the Christie LWU900-DS projectors. In addition, UPS power was installed to ensure uninterrupted operation and to improve energy efficiency.”

Thanks to the compact footprint and omnidirectional capability of the LWU900-DS, the Dicction team had flexibility in installing them in this exhibition hall.

The Christie DS Series is an affordable, mid-brightness 3LCD laser projector designed for small-to-medium applications. Delivering up to 9,000 lumens and 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio in WUXGA resolution, this projector displays a variety of content types in precise detail.