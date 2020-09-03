Christie 3D Projection Mapping Lifts Rocket Launch at Cape Canaveral

Christie pure RGB laser projectors helped to mark the launch of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket at Cape Canaveral with the first-ever 3D projection mapping on an operational rocket. A total of six all-in-one 45,000-lumen Christie D4K40-RGB projectors—provided by Nationwide Video—mapped onto the façade of the nearly 72-meter rocket, two days before ULA’s launch for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

“It was a pleasure to work with the latest and brightest RGB laser projector on the market for this unique project,” said Philippe Bergeron, president of PaintScaping, which created the eye-catching content for the event. “We have a long history of working with Christie and Nationwide Video, and it was a joy to team up with them once again. The imposing structure of the rocket drove the narrative of this once in a life-time video mapping opportunity, with the Christie projection helping to deliver the impact we required. It is always a thrill to share the power of 3D projection mapping, and we enjoyed the challenge of delivering on the client’s vision.”

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Projectors and Screens

A total of six all-in-one 45,000-lumen Christie D4K40-RGB projectors—provided by Nationwide Video—mapped onto the façade of the nearly 72-meter rocket, two days before ULA’s launch for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). (Image credit: United Launch Alliance)

ULA’s Delta IV Heavy was the only rocket capable of carrying the NROL-44 mission. The rocket launched in the early morning on August 27 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The façade of the Delta IV Heavy—with its combination of even, uneven, curved and flat surfaces—presented a test for PaintScaping’s extensive skills on this large-scale mapping. Previous PaintScaping projects utilizing Christie projection include Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna’s This is What You Came For music video, a BMW plug-in hybrid advertisement, and the Aurora projection mapping show at the San Diego Zoo.

“With enhanced color saturation, brightness, and contrast, pure RGB laser technology is an ideal choice for impactful largescale projection,” said Michael Bosworth, executive vice president, Enterprise, Christie. “When combined with great talent and an exciting opportunity such as this, the pay-off is something special. The PaintScaping team has once again demonstrated its supreme expertise in the 3D projection mapping arena, and we’re proud to have played a part in achieving its ambitious plans for this stunning project.”