Christie Projectors Light Up the Sichuan Landscape in ‘Night Tourism’ Event

Christie projection solutions are delivering bright images for an enormous immersive “night tourism” extravaganza aimed at promoting the Guangwu Mountain scenic area in China’s Sichuan province and boosting the local cultural tourism industry.

The extensive outdoor show, titled “Guangwu Mountain Dreamscape,” has been touted as the nation’s first large-scale night tourism spectacular that combines beautiful natural landscapes with an innovative use of technology, including state-of-the-art projection, interactive lighting, lasers, holographic images, environmental effects, and live performances. Projection is accomplished by Christie’s trusted partner Wincomn Technology using 16 Christie Crimson Series 3DLP laser projectors, 25 Christie DWU630-GS 1DLP laser projectors, and three Christie DXG1051-Q 1DLP projectors.

“This is a very unique night tourism attraction that demands robust and dependable projection systems that can withstand harsh environmental conditions and yet deliver outstanding visuals,” said Tony Chen, general manager, Wincomn Technology. “In particular, the Christie Crimson Series and GS Series are the top contenders for this significant installation. We have deployed them for several projects across China with great results, and we are confident that they are best suited for this massive show.”

(Image credit: Christie Digital)

One of the most remarkable feats of this three-hour nighttime extravaganza is projecting imagery on natural fog that shrouds Guangwu Mountain for most parts of the year. “This is the first time that we have employed Christie projectors to display visuals on low-lying clouds and we are astonished by the amazing effects,” Chen said. “We have even coined a term for it: ‘air imaging.’”

Another highlight is a captivating projection on a nearly 1,000-foot-high cliff face featuring Bashan Bei’erge (Song of Bashan Back-carriers), a 3,000-year-old folk song that depicted men from Bashan who carried goods in and out of the inaccessible mountain on back-carriers with square-shoulder splints. This fascinating projection is currently the largest 3D image to be displayed on a cliff face in China.

The show also boasts a creative “storytelling-on-the-go” concept. Visitors strolling along a quarter-mile-long pathway—flanked by winding creeks and dense forest—within the performance zone are able to concurrently enjoy an engaging storytelling process enhanced with lifelike projections on gauze screens, made possible using Christie’s 1DLP projectors.

(Image credit: Christie Digital)

Since its debut late last year, “Guangwu Mountain Dreamscape” has contributed greatly to cultural tourism and helped promote local economic and social development in Sichuan. Even though the performances were temporary suspended earlier this year due to COVID-19, its producers made use of the downtime to introduce new elements, such as mesmerizing projections on the cliff face and upgrading the gauze screen projections and lighting effects along the pathway. These enhancements greatly improved the night tourism experience when the show resumed in late June, heightening visitors’ enjoyment of this stunning visual feast.

April Qin, director of sales, enterprise, Christie China, commented, “We are thrilled that Christie projection solutions have contributed to the engaging storytelling process for this epic performance at Guangwu Mountain. Christie’s 1DLP and 3DLP projectors are built tough and deliver big, bright and intensely colorful images, and are able to withstand the rigors of demanding, high-usage applications.”