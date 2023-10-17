Check out These New USB-C Extender Cables from Lightware

Lightware Visual Engineering is set to release two USB–C extender Active Optical Cables, the CAB-USBC-AOC800K and the CAB-USBC-AOC1000K, which will provide new flexibility to AV installations. The two cables extend 26.2 feet (8 meters) and 32.8 feet (10 meters).

The cables are compatible with all major operating systems and support USB 3 Gen2 10Gbps ‘SuperSpeed’, making them ideal for high-speed data transfer use cases such as 4K webcam use and transfer to and from SSD storage. They come equipped with a Screw Lock USB-C plug that ensures a secure connection to the Lightware’s Taurus UCX universal matrix switcher and prevents accidental disconnections during operation. Both cables also feature a two-lane DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode that supports high-resolution video output up to 4K30Hz@HBR2 allowing users to enjoy sharp and vivid visuals with exceptional clarity and detail and offer a minimum 60W/3A charging capacity allowing for fast charging of laptops, tablets, and phones. The cables are equipped with eMarker chip, which records data speed and highest amperage.

“These cables provide users with the reliability, build-quality, and technical parameters that make this accessory our number one choice for projects involving USB-C connectivity,” commented Tamás Kodori, product manager, Lightware Visual Engineering.

Lightware's full-featured USB-C cables meet all five of the criteria the company has established for ensuring top of the range connectivity, namely USB 2.0 enumeration, USB 3.x enumeration, power delivery, DisplayPort Alt mode, and Ethernet support.