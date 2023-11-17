Check Out the New PPDS EMEA ‘Super Sustainable’ Master Showroom

PPDS has opening of its new 2,368-square-foot, sustainability inspired, multipurpose Master Showroom on its home ground in Amsterdam. The goal of the new showroom is to provide existing and prospective partners and customers with convenient access to its specialist teams, and to experience its full suite of hardware and software display solutions, for more educated and collaborative project creations and decision making.

“PPDS is focused on helping customers to create healthier, more efficient, and sustainable working and learning environments," said Martijn van der Woude, VP global marketing and business development at PPDS. "Sustainability is not about good PR, it is about taking decisive action, which is one of the key inspirations behind our new PPDS Master Showroom.”

Spanning two separate floors and featuring a nearly 28-foot ceiling and mezzanine, the new PPDS Master Showroom is the company’s largest and most sustainable showcasing space to date, with the building recently receiving an A-grade Energy Label classification (‘A’ being the highest ‘G’ being the lowest), indicating an extremely energy efficient environment.

New stricter rules were recently introduced by the European Parliament to reduce energy consumption in buildings, including workplaces, schools and other public buildings. This directive is aligned with PPDS’ global sustainability strategy, supporting customers in achieving their goals through an ever-growing portfolio of energy efficient solutions, all featuring in the Master Showroom, supporting all market verticals.

These will include the ‘zero power’ 25-inch Philips Tableaux Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) display, as well as the brand new 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150 featuring E Ink’s Spectra 6 technology, which is due to be unveiled for the first time there during November.

Step Inside

The Master Showroom features two 270-square-foot dedicated corporate and hospitality offices, five supersized dvLED displays, and more than thirty digital signage, interactive displays and business TV models spread over the two floors. All Android SoC displays within the Showroom will also be connected to the PPDS Wave ecosystem, demonstrating the advanced remote device management and control capabilities for Philips Professional Displays on a local and global scale.

Visitors are greeted with giant Philips LED 7000 Series high-bright panels to showcase a range of solutions for retail, education, hospitality, food and beverage, transportation, and public venues. These include the Philips Signage D-Line and P-Line displays, Philips Interactive T-Line and E-Line displays, and the zero-power Philips Tableaux ePaper display. The meeting room includes the Philips Collaboration C-Line Series, together with a Philips Business TV B-line, and a range of 10” Philips Interactive T-Line multi-touch displays.

Upstairs, a hotel room is set up to showcase the full benefits and opportunities available with PPDS’ range of hospitality solutions, including the Philips MediaSuite TV Series with Chromecast built-in and Netflix-ready. The mezzanine features two FHD Philips 6000 dvLED displays, 110 inches (1.2pp) and 137 inches (1.5pp). And highlighting PPDS’ partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing F1 driving simulator has also been installed.