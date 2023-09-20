Check out the New Centerhung Display for Minnesota State's Taylor Center

Minnesota State University Mankato is ramping things up for its fans inside the Taylor Center this season. With the help of Daktronics a new four-side centerhung video display system was designed and installed. The system was fully operational for volleyball season and provided a new view of the matches for fans. The center is also home to the Mavericks men’s and women’s basketball teams, with the women's squad making the NCAA DII tournament last year.

“We are grateful about the investment that has been made to elevate the gameday experience for our fans, student-athletes and coaches,” said Kevin Buisman, director of athletics at MSU Mankato. “These improvements will transform the Taylor Center into a premier destination for sporting events, commencement ceremonies, and gatherings of all kinds. Kudos to the project management team and vendors for completing this installation on time and on budget.”

The four-sided centerhung is comprised of four equal-sized displays, each measuring more than 8x15 feet. Each display features 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery and video content to fans is every seating section of the arena.

The displays are capable of variable content zoning. This feature allows each display to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

(Image credit: Nick Burns, Minnesota State Athletics)

Daktronics is also including a complete Show Control solution, its control system which provides a combination of display control software, video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution.

In addition to the equipment installation, MSU Mankato will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.