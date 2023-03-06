Watch: Canon PTZs Ride the Waves...for Pepperdine Athletics Productions

Pepperdine University has upgraded its sports broadcast capabilities. A key component in the streaming of games across all the Waves sports is the Canon (opens in new tab)

CR-300 4K outdoor PTZ.

"We brought on Game-On Entertainment, and they do a fantastic job," explained Roger C. Horne, assistant director of athletics for communications at Pepperdine. "We're trying to make this the highest-level broadcast we can, something comparable to what you see on TV, and they help us do that."

"He asked if that was something we would be interested in and I replied as quickly as I could, 'Absolutely. Yes,'" said Willy Rodriguez, president of Game-On Entertainment.

For Rodriguez, the choice to use Canon PTZ cameras seemed pretty easy. With the CR-300, Pepperdine and Game-On have flexibility in the camera angles they can capture from different vantage points for different sports. Plus, an operator can remotely control the camera. That is not only a major factor in today's hybrid world, but Game-On can get the camera in tricky spots that don't allows allow for a camera operator.

From covering impressive ranges of a different types of fields to ease of use, check it out for yourself. You can watch and see exactly how the different sports at Pepperdine are using PTZ cameras for a high-quality streaming experience.