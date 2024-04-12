Check Out the Enhanced LED Video Tech Spicing Up Game Day at UCF

Joining the Big 12 Conference wasn't the only new venture for the University of Central Florida (UCF). The Knights recently turned to SNA Displays for multiple LED signage assets for its football and volleyball venues, including LED ribbons and field-level displays for the football stadium and a video scoreboard for the volleyball venue.

No strangers to SNA Displays, the school and company worked together previously to retrofit the LED videoboard at UCF’s baseball field, John Euliano Park. Owner's representative and technology consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) provided comprehensive design, procurement, and construction administration services for UCF, selecting SNA Displays to manufacture and supply the LED video enhancements.

The Bounce House

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

Commonly known as “The Bounce House,” FBC Mortgage Stadium is home to the UCF Knights’ football team and seats more than 44,000 spectators. The Bounce House’s upgraded digital display network includes 210 linear feet of LED ribbon, two 24-foot-long field-level tunnel displays, and eight 3.2x 10.6-foot vomitory displays. The two field-level displays have a short return to match the stadium’s architecture. All new LED display assets are built with 10 mm EMPIRE Exterior video technology.

“The University of Central Florida Athletics Association and AJP have been excellent partners to work for,” said Mitch Leathers, VP of marketing communications for SNA Displays. “The Bounce House is just one of several campus-wide digital display improvements we’ve made at UCF and it’s gratifying to see all those enthusiastic fans enjoy an upgraded gameday experience.”

The new LED display systems employ a multifaceted video management tool, Ross Video’s XPression Tessera. Bumgarner Construction provided LED installation services for the vomitories and field tunnel displays and Phoenix Signs installed the field-level ribbons.

The Venue at UCF

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

With space for up to 3,000 general admission guests, The Venue at UCF is situated between Addition Financial Arena and John Euliano Park.

The Venue’s new courtside direct-view LED is made from SNA Displays’ 6mm BOLD Interior line of video technology. The display is 15.4x27.6-foot wide (780x1,400 pixels) and processes more than a million pixels. Phoenix Signs provided installation services.

In addition to being home to UCF’s volleyball team, The Venue hosts concerts, musical theatre, commencements, and other stage shows and sporting events. The space is also used as a practice facility for the Knights’ basketball teams.