Take a Look at This 3D LED Display Welcoming Guests to a Bahamas Port

Visitors are stopping in their tracks to get a glimpse of the two new LED video displays at Nassau’s international cruise gateway Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) in the Bahamas. Both of the new large-format LED displays were built with SNA Displays’ EMPIRE Exterior line of video display technology and give visitors plenty at which to look.

It's part of a four-year revitalization project to upgrade and expand the port which sees a daily capacity of 30,000 visitors. The installation was completed with Eastern Sign Tech.

[Post Malone Surprises Times Square Guests with a Free Concert in a... Billboard?]

The screen at the Nassau Port arrivals gate is 22x45 feet (1,008 x 2,064 pixels). Directed at cruise ship passengers to welcome guests as one of their first touchpoints on the island, the arrivals display features a curve with a nine-foot radius to follow the building’s façade.

An additional video display measuring 22.10x29.5 feet (1,044 x 1,344 pixels) was installed on the façade of Nassau’s newly built Educulture Junkanoo Museum in the port city’s downtown area. Video content on the screen largely reflects the museum’s emphasis on honoring Nassau’s culture and heritage.

[Welcome to New York—Through This Illuminating “Gateway to Times Square”]

Go ahead, see for yourself.