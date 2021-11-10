Centralized Multi-Video Wall Management Platform Reduces Integration Time and Increases Operator Efficiency

VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, released TRx version 3.1, the company’s centralized video wall management platform. The TRx platform is unique in delivering advanced video wall management and AV distribution capabilities and this major update facilitates the configuration and operation of video wall deployments in professional and mission-critical AV environments.

“Integrators and operators continue to struggle with handling big data and complex workflows and harmoniously managing various sources and multiple brands on a single network in their AV-over-IP deployments,” said Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and CEO of VuWall. “By further simplifying the configuration and operation of video wall systems while enhancing performance and usability, VuWall is addressing this core industry challenge.”

The feature-rich enhancements found in the TRx 3.1 release include:

Video Wall Stitching – Users can build unlimited-sized video walls by stitching multiple VuScape video wall nodes or build an SDVoE video wall by stitching VuStream 510 decoders. This feature increases processing scalability and flexibility while adding a layer of redundancy.

Redesigned User Interface (UI) – In addition to the clean new look, the redesigned UI offers customers a faster and easier configuration and operation experience. It simplifies workflows for adding new devices (device provisioning function), features a new favorites menu for quick access, utilizes colored borders and on-screen display (OSD), and much more.

Increased Software KVM Performance – Now, with a much higher frame rate for smoother rendering, audio support and the most recent compatibility with the ADDERLink ipeps+, operators have a simple workflow for bringing PCs from segregated networks onto the video wall and controlling them from a keyboard and mouse.

As VuWall’s core software platform, TRx is the perfect solution for seamless multi-video wall and single-display control and visualization throughout multiple rooms, floors and campuses. It is the only platform that distributes AV-over-IP signals and provides full-featured video wall management software. TRx features an intuitive interface with easy drag-and-drop operation, a built-in HTML-based control panel designer, scripting, advanced security and user rights management, and an extensive API. Thanks to its interoperable and hybrid design, it simplifies the deployment of complex AV-over-IP projects with a single centralized platform that installs easily while routing and servicing hundreds of sources without any programming.

