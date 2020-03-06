CCS Presentation Systems Claims Record Revenue Year

CCS Presentation Systems, number seven on SCN’s 2019 Top 50 Systems Integrators list, has announced it has recorded the best revenue year in its 29-year history for 2019.

“We are thrilled that after so many years in business we continue to grow and thrive,” said CCS founder and CEO, John Godbout.

In its submission for SCN’s annual industry guide, the firm anticipated revenues of $143.3 million from commercial AV systems installations, up nearly 8 percent from its $133 million total from the previous year.

CCS owners work with architects, consultants, general contractors, construction managers, and end users to select, integrate, and support audiovisual systems and unified communication systems. CCS customizes solutions to match a client's specific business requirements, including advising on product selections, establishing enterprise standards, and achieving overall ROI of technology systems.

The CCS national presence includes offices in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

“We feel like the best-kept secret in the AV industry,” Godbout said. “Although our customers are some of the most recognizable in the country, most keep a low profile and don’t, or can’t, talk about the AV work we do for them.”

However, many of CCS’ satisfied customers don’t have that same limitation and would like to give credit where credit is due. New awareness and customer review programs are being put in place this year to aim to raise CCS’ profile.

CCS offers multiple product lines to enhance presentation effectiveness and customer experiences including large-format LCD displays, video walls, room control systems, videoconferencing, digital projection, collaboration tools, digital signage, and more.