Cavlo Tradeshow Announces New Date, New Location, More Amenities

Cavlo, a tradeshow focused on professional AV equipment used in entertainment and communication applications, is now set to make its debut on May 13 at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

“As COVID-19 infection rates have dropped dramatically throughout the greater Southwest U.S., vaccination rates are simultaneously steadily climbing. As a result, Nevada’s large gathering capacity limits have been raised to 50 percent. Now we can safely hold a bona fide in-person event and bring the commercial A/V/L [audio/visual/lighting] community back together under the same roof for the first time since NAMM 2020,” said Mike Brown-Cestero, managing director of the Cavlo tradeshow. “And since we moved the show to a 2,000-person capacity ballroom at The Orleans, there will be plenty of space for attendees to spread out and feel comfortable.”

The event will feature exhibitor booths, demo rooms, and panel discussions. Proper safety protocols—as determined by the CDC and local authorities—will be observed, according to Brown-Cestero.

“We’re committed to a safe, professional working environment that will instill confidence in conventioneers and bring them back to Vegas again” he concluded.

For more information, visit cavlo.tech. Registration for the event will open on April 12.