Carousel, ScreenBeam Partner to Bring Dynamic Content into Meeting Spaces and Classrooms

Carousel Digital Signage has partnered with ScreenBeam to provide digital signage content to meeting spaces and classrooms while screens are idle. The integrated solution converts ScreenBeam wireless presentation systems for enterprise and K-12 customers into Carousel Cloud media players upon conclusion of a presentation or lecture.

“Today’s commercial 4K UHD displays beg to share content, yet most enterprise organizations only use them during presentations and lectures,” said JJ Parker, CEO, Carousel Digital Signage. “These events are precisely why displays exist within meeting spaces and classrooms, but too often they remain unused through the day. Carousel has partnered with ScreenBeam to bring life to screens that otherwise become black rectangles.”

ScreenBeam offers a fully native wireless presentation system that requires no apps or dongles. Presenters can wirelessly connect and quickly launch their own meetings from their favorite Windows, macOS, iOS or Chromebook device, while eliminating touchpoints for safer operation within their collaborative spaces. The latter benefit is timely as integrators and tech managers put more emphasis on contactless AV environments.

Carousel Cloud digital signage content automatically begins flowing to ScreenBeam wireless presentation systems once the presenter signs off, with ScreenBeam systems auto-switching to Carousel Cloud outputs. In the enterprise market, Carousel Cloud’s CMS automatically connects to the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus Wireless Display receiver, allowing corporations, universities, government bodies, and other enterprise customers to present content that strengthens the organization’s brand and culture. The same connectivity and user benefits apply for integration with ScreenBeam 1000 EDU systems, which are exclusively designed for K-12 classrooms.

Jay Taylor, Senior director of alliances and business development, ScreenBeam, sees the corporate vertical as an especially compelling use case as meeting spaces become places where employees, visitors and customers more regularly gather.

“The corporate environment will change as more workers return to offices,” said Taylor. “There will be fewer desks and cubicles, more huddle spaces and larger conference rooms, and these will become central areas for employees to absorb company messages. This translates to more displays on meeting space walls. Digital signage will keep workers informed and engaged after presentations end while keeping screens fresh and alive.”

Carousel and ScreenBeam’s combined value proposition is further amplified through each company’s enterprise-scale approach. This ensures quick and simple expansion to multiple rooms within the same building or campus, or across many separate locations.

“ScreenBeam is an excellent partner for Carousel given their focus and commitment to safe wireless collaborative solutions in our key business verticals,” said Parker. “Adding Carousel Cloud to ScreenBeam strengthens the customer’s value of investment by keeping people informed when they are not collaborating through screen sharing. The combined solution is a perfect fit for personal and mixed device environments, and easily scales to meet the needs of organizations with a few meeting spaces or thousands of classrooms.”