Carousel Digital Signage Brings Multi-Platform Delivery to Carousel Daily.

Carousel Daily, the new Carousel Cloud feature launched earlier this year, now enables compatibility across all common operating systems. Launched as an iOS-exclusive feature, Carousel Digital Signage has now extended Carousel Daily support to Android personal devices and MacOS desktops and laptops. The new multi-platform support broadly expands the spectrum of devices that Carousel Daily can reach, anchored by the development and launch of Carousel Digital Signage’s first app for Android devices that is now available in the Google Play store.

For Carousel Cloud customers, working Carousel Daily into the mix was as simple as creating the source material for one or more feeds—typically a short list of bulletins, often with links to external websites for action items—and publishing it in the Carousel Daily iOS app. Subscribers within the organization could open the app for a holistic view of organizational messages, or quickly access the information most relevant to their world through a widget and a quick swipe of the screen.

Now, Android compatibility removes all technical limits to external audiences reach since Carousel Daily can now support Apple, Android, and mixed ecosystems used internally.

According to Jennifer McCleary, director of engineering for Carousel Digital Signage, the iOS and Android apps operate in the same manner but required diligent research and development work on the backend to ensure compatibility with Carousel Cloud.

“Carousel Digital Signage has been firmly entrenched in the Apple world for years, beginning with our support for Apple TV and iPad devices. Our familiarity with the Apple ecosystem made extension to iOS and MacOS platforms a simple next step,” she said. “We assigned a team to familiarize themselves with the Android native ecosystem for the purpose of developing a native app for the Android community. The app was thoroughly vetted for proven interoperability with the Android operating system prior to launch.”

The Carousel Daily feature comes free with new Carousel Cloud systems and is easily added to existing Carousel Cloud networks.