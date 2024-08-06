On AI & AV 2024: Carousel Digital Signage

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Amber Ward, Director of Marketing of Carousel Digital Signage

The hybrid movement in the business world has ushered in a sea change for corporate communications. When it comes to digital signage, it’s no longer enough to emphasize reaching people inside the lobbies, hallways, breakrooms, and cafeterias of the office building. The workforce is divided between those physically in the office and those working from home in almost equal measure, and the HR and marketing departments in charge of reaching employees need effective tools to ensure messages land in front of intended audiences in a timely manner.

The cloud offers an extensible platform that can reach endpoints beyond the facility walls, and bring important messages straight to the people. Organizations that have already invested in displays, mobile devices, and cloud-based digital signage platforms already have the infrastructure in place to direct messages with specific tasks, assignments, and information tailored to each group, department, or person. It’s critical to understand precisely what tools your digital signage software supplier offers to help you achieve your desired outreach goals and ensure success across the board.

Adding AI to the mix accelerates the workflow by simplifying content creation at the front end. Not everyone is a writer, and not everyone is a designer. An AI-based tool like Canva can help users of any skill set create content that reads well and looks good in alignment with the message you are sending. Canva’s drag-and-drop interface, combined with its robust libraries of templates, fonts, stock photography, illustrations, and audio and video clips, lets users create everything from videos to websites, social media content, presentations, and documents on any device.

The quicker the organization can publish and disseminate its messages, the more effective the result is when it comes to reaching the audience in time. As we move forward, AI will continue to develop as a reliable vehicle for accelerating your digital signage workflow from creation to delivery.