Bose Professional Now Shipping the ControlSpace EX

The What: Bose Professional is now globally distributing its ControlSpace EX audio conferencing system.

The What Else: At the heart of the system is the ControlSpace EX-1280C conferencing processor. The EX-1280C includes integrated support for VoIP, PSTN, analog, and USB audio. Twelve advanced, routable AECs with adaptable noise cancellation, non-linear processing, and comfort noise enhance the clarity and intelligibility of meetings.

The entire ControlSpace EX system leverages Dante audio networking for simplified routing and connectivity. The EX-1280C processor has 64x64 Dante I/O and native support for all Dante conferencing microphones. Additional onboard connectivity includes 12 mic/line inputs, eight analog outputs, an eight-channel Bose AmpLink digital output, stereo in/out USB audio, dual-line VoIP, and PSTN. To help with installation and monitoring, a convenient front panel OLED display and rotary knob allow for metering and control of basic parameters such as IP settings.

A key highlight of the ControlSpace EX system is its “one-cable-to-the-table” connectivity via three Dante-based, PoE+ under-table endpoint models. With daisy-chainable power and networking, these slim, high-density boxes are designed to mount underneath conference tables.

The two microphone endpoints, the EX-4ML and EX-8ML (four and eight channels respectively), feature 48V phantom power as well as +12V LED power and three logic I/O per channel (one in, two out) to interface with most types of analog conferencing microphones. Up to 24 microphones with LEDs and push-button muting can be connected over a single CAT 5 or 6 cable.

The Bottom Line: The EX line offers a comprehensive, scalable solution that is easy to specify, design with, and deploy. The suite includes an all-in-one DSP, three under-table Dante endpoints, and ControlSpace Designer software with features specific to streamlined build-outs of audio conferencing systems.