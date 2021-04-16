Bose Introduces AMM Multipurpose Loudspeaker Line

The What: Bose Professional is expanding its loudspeaker offerings with the new AMM multipurpose loudspeaker line, comprised of two full-range loudspeakers—the AMM108 and AMM112—and a companion subwoofer, the AMS115.

The What Else: Both the AMM108 and AMM112 feature the new, proprietary Bose Beamwidth Matching Waveguide. This waveguide provides consistent frequency response, clarity, and projection across the coverage area. Located just behind the grille, the waveguide seals the acoustic volume of the woofer and features a unique vent pattern that controls low-frequency dispersion, aligning the low- and high-frequency beamwidths at crossover. The result is wide-band, symmetrical sound coverage for both performers and audiences.

Providing low-frequency extension down to 35Hz and 130dB peak output, the companion AMS115 subwoofer features a 15-inch neodymium transducer, lightweight enclosure, and integrated M20 threaded pole mount, making it well suited for use in a variety of applications. This enables system designers and installers to combine an AMM108 loudspeaker with the AMS115 for front-of-house applications or the AMM112 loudspeaker for fill applications; or pair the AMM112 loudspeaker with the ShowMatch SMS118 subwoofer for higher-output extended-bandwidth systems.

The Bottom Line: Featuring a coaxial two-way design, AMM loudspeakers are purpose-built to perform equally well in a variety of applications. They can be deployed as mains, monitors, fills, or delays in temporary setups or permanent installations, such as houses of worship, music venues, and auditoriums. Consistent voicing with the existing Bose AM array module line and Bose AMU utility loudspeaker line means system designers and installers can mix and match models from all three lines, saving time during system configuration.