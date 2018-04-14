Bose Professional ControlSpace EX-1280C Now Rated Avaya-Compliant

Bose Professional's ControlSpace EX-1280C conferencing audio processor is compliant with key unified communications and collaboration solutions from Avaya.

The ControlSpace EX-1280C conferencing processor provides businesses with a comprehensive, scalable solution that is easier to specify, design with, and deploy. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura Session Manager 7.1 and Avaya Aura Communication Manager 7.1.

Bose Professional is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect Program—an initiative to develop, market, and sell third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technologies and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

Bose Professional ControlSpace EX-1280C

As a Technology Partner, Bose Professional is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya-compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

“We are excited to join the Avaya DevConnect program and to have completed Avaya compliance testing. Now our mutual customers can confidently deploy our ControlSpace EX-1280C with their Avaya Aura Platforms,” remarked Darryl Bryans, product line manager, conferencing, Bose Professional.

"Technology Partners like Bose Professional are helping Avaya build our ecosystem of DevConnect compliant solutions. Innovative applications like ControlSpace EX-1280C help strengthen our position as a provider of business collaboration and communications solutions,” added Eric Rossman, vice president, partnerships and alliances, Avaya.