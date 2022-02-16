Bogen Issues Nyquist C4000 Version 4 Software

Bogen Communications LLC is issuing Nyquist C4000 Version 4.0 software. Nyquist C4000 Version 4.0 is designed to meet the unique communication needs of today's commercial environments. The Nyquist C4000 is a software-centric, state-of-the-art, IP-based paging and intercom solution that leverages the latest software technologies and third-party integrations to address the fast-evolving safety and security challenges facing today's businesses.

Bogen Communications' Nyquist C4000 Version 4.0 emphasizes ease of use via its highly intuitive user interface. It empowers mission critical performance through automated server failover capabilities and powerful scripted automated action sequences, known as Routines. Nyquist C4000 Version 4.0 delivers simplified system configuration and a highly automated upgrade process to enable customers to quickly deploy important new features. Once upgraded to Version 4.0, users have access to over 50 new features and enhancements, including a variety of new Routine actions. Additionally, Routine actions can now be conditionally executed based on numerous real-time variables for even more targeted responses to critical events as they unfold. Other important new Version 4.0 features include a 72-hour backup tone/event schedule embedded in all the system's audio appliances that automatically activates upon a server or network failure to ensure notifications are seamlessly distributed until the server or network can be restored.

Nyquist C4000 Version 4.0 supports various National Weather Service alert-driven visual and audible notifications. The notifications are based specifically on a weather event's location and severity, allowing commercial environments, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, and retail markets, to distribute shelter-in-place or other emergency instructions in a timely manner. In addition to the traditional audible alerts, the automated notifications are also delivered through the Nyquist system's administrative phone display, desktop web UI and combo clock/message displays which can be located throughout a facility or business complex.