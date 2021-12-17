Bogen Software Update Strengthens Campus Communications

Bogen Communications is issuing Nyquist E7000 Version 7.0 software update. This latest update is designed to meet the unique communication needs of today's school campus environments. The Nyquist E7000 is a software-centric, state-of-the-art, IP-based paging and intercom solution that leverages the latest software technologies and third-party integrations to address the fast-evolving safety and security challenges facing today's educational environments.

The E7000 Version 7.0 software release emphasizes ease of use via its highly intuitive user interface, and mission critical performance through automated server failover capabilities and powerful scripted automated action sequences known as Routines. Simplified system configuration, coupled with a highly automated upgrade process, enables customers to quickly deploy important new features. Once upgraded to Version 7.0, users have access to over 50 new features and enhancements, including new Routine actions that can be conditionally executed based on numerous real-time variables for even more targeted responses to critical events as they unfold. The new release also features a 72-hour backup bell schedule embedded in all the system's audio appliances that automatically activates upon a server or network failure to ensure class change schedule continuity until the server or network can be restored.

With this latest Nyquist E7000 update, users can also create various National Weather Service alert-driven visual and audible campus notifications based specifically on a weather event's location and severity, allowing schools to issue shelter-in-place or other emergency instructions in a timely manner. In addition to the usual audible alerts, these automated notifications are also delivered through the Nyquist system's administrative phone display, desktop web UI and combo clock/message displays, which can be located throughout the school campus.