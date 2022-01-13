New Bogen Paging and Intercom System Enhances K-12 Campus Communications

Bogen Communications, a longstanding leader in commercial audio and voice communications technology, has announced the new Nyquist E7000MCR Preconfigured Rack-Mounted Paging and Intercom System, which is designed to meet the unique communication needs of today’s K-12 school campus environments.



“The Nyquist E7000MCR system provides the same ease-of installation and usability that customers have come to expect with our legacy Quantum Multicom IP system, but with more features, functionality, and hardware offerings for schools,” said Tom Bisanti, vice president of North American sales for Bogen Communications. “It’s an evolutionary paging and intercom system that provides our dealers and customers with a reliable solution that meets the rigorous needs of today’s schools with the flexibility to grow as their requirements continue to evolve.”



The robust and flexible Nyquist E7000MCR is an extension of the Nyquist E7000 solution, implemented in more than 1,200 facilities nationwide. Able to leverage existing facility wiring, 25-Volt speakers and call switches, this feature-rich, pre-rack-mounted solution provides a quick and easy migration path for legacy paging and intercom systems, while delivering the same powerful feature set found in the core E7000 system.

The Nyquist E7000MCR is designed to operate as a primarily self-contained system, as it does not impose upon the customer’s network or IT department. However, when and if needed, it can easily be reconfigured as a fully integrated network-based solution. Using the browser-based setup wizard on the laptop PC included with the system, it is also easy to configure.