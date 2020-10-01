Bogen Introduces Platinum Series Public Address Amplifiers

The What: Bogen Communications has introduced the Platinum Series Public Address Amplifier line, which represents its next generation of commercial public address amplifiers.

Bogen Platinum Series Amplifier (Image credit: Bogen Communications)

The What Else: Implementing new engineering and design technology, Bogen says it has "greatly reduced" the power demands of the amplifiers, offering a greener solution with less power consumption.

“Drawing upon our decades of experience in the design and manufacture of paging and public address solutions, the new Platinum Series delivers the perfect amplifier for almost any installed sound application,” said Ken Venuti, director, sales engineering, Bogen Communications. “In addition to the myriad of great features commercial sound contractors have come to expect from Bogen amplifiers, the Platinum Series includes a powerful 5-band parametric equalizer for superior sound conditioning at a price point similar to previous generation amplifiers of much lesser capability.”

Watch the video below to learn more about Bogen's new Platinum Series.

The Platinum Series provides a wide selection of power ratings (60W-600W) with identical specifications except for power rating, giving customers a convenient selection for a wide variety of installed sound projects.

The Bottom Line: In addition to the five-year limited warranty, Bogen says the Class D amplifier design also weighs less and outputs less heat than the Class A/B designs of key competitors.