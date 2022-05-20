Blustream Introduces Two New Extender Solutions—Here's What to Know

Blustream, a leading AV distribution innovator, announced two new additions to its award-winning extender line: the HEX70HDUK-KIT and the CEX4K-KIT. Available now, the multi-format HEX70HDUK-KIT extender set is an HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 (18Gbps) HDCP2.2 HDBaseT solution using CSC technology to deliver HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort over a single Cat cable. The CEX4K-KIT enables 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 performance over a single coaxial cable. Both items are in stock and shipping now.

[Blustream Debuts Dante-Enabled NPA100DA Power Amplifier]

"These two new extender solutions demonstrate the Blustream commitment to enabling peak performance in any type of installation," said Martyn Shirley, Blustream general manager. "With its enhanced features, the HEX70HDUK-KIT delivers multi-format distribution with an industry-leading performance for which integrators turn to Blustream. And we know that retrofit projects often require leveraging existing cable, so we designed the CEX4K-KIT to deliver exceptional 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 UHD performance over coax."

The Blustream HEX70HDUK-KIT supports 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 UHD video up to 40 meters (131 feet) and extends HDMI 1080p up to 70 meters (230 feet) over a single Cat cable. The unit's enhanced flexibility includes support for multiple video formats, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. Further advanced features include USB 2.0 extension (KVM), local HDMI input on the HDBaseT receiver, a web GUI for control and configuration, auto display control, audio breakout, and bi-directional IR pass-through. The HEX70HDUK-KIT has an optional tabletop enclosure designed to provide a secure solution for mounting the HEX70HDUK transmitter into a tabletop or desk. This attractive, space-saving solution is constructed of high-grade steel with a brushed-aluminum black faceplate.

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars]

The CEX4K-KIT HDMI extender set enables HDMI distribution over a single 75-ohm coaxial cable. The extender set delivers HDMI plus bi-directional IR up to 100 meters (328 feet) at 4K 60Hz 4:4:4. The HDCP 2.2-compliant unit offers smart EDID management and PCM 2.0 channel audio.