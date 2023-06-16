Blackwire Designs Deploys Yamaha MTX Universal Driver for Control4 Systems

Blackwire Designs has designed and deployed its Yamaha MTX Universal Driver, which allows installers to utilize both the Yamaha MTX3 and MTX5-D audio processors with Control4 systems. The easy-to-install driver not only controls an MTX processor like any other audio matrix, but it is also the only solution that includes a customizable mixer interface that enables end users to control the level and mix of each input across multiple zone outputs.

[Blackwire Designs Makes InfoComm Debut]

"From retail stores, restaurants, bars, and banquet rooms to schools, conference rooms, and houses of worship, the MTX series covers a wide variety of applications thanks to its flexible processing functions," said Kevin Luther, owner of Blackwire Designs. "Now, installers can easily and quickly create a fully custom mixing interface that is specifically tailored to the client's needs. In turn, any user of the system can easily mix the audio, trigger custom programming, and adjust the zone and group levels without leaving the native Control4 interface. This driver takes the complexity out of large installations and focuses on the experience and ease of operation for the end user. As one of the only value-added distributors that designs drivers for control systems, Blackwire is eager to provide this unique solution to our many customers on a much larger scale."

[SCN Hybrid World: How to Make Room Scheduling Easy]

The MTX driver also includes customizable UI buttons and support for both stereo and mono inputs and zones. In Control4 Composer, system designers can customize buttons with colors and graphics for easy identification, with custom sliders to quickly set input levels and mute statuses. The driver works with current Control4 OS versions 3.1.3 and up as well as Control4 T4 touch screens, iPad, and Android interfaces.