Black Box Customer Service Earns Coveted Stevie Award

Black Box was named a Bronze Award Winner of the 13th annual Stevie Awards in the Sales & Customer Service category. The awards recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide.

"At Black Box, we are so devoted to providing outstanding customer service that we consider our support staff to be our best product," said Doug Kuzma, director of product development in the technology products solutions business at Black Box. "Members of our support team are as important to the successful IT, communications, and business operations of our customers as the products we deliver. We're proud that our amazing customer service team has once again been recognized with a coveted Stevie Award."

Black Box added that the company is committed to providing "exceptional pre- and post-sales customer service tech support for the company's IT infrastructure, pro AV, high-performance KVM, broadcast and production, control room, and connectivity solutions."

Stevie Award winners were announced and honored during a gala banquet on Feb. 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV.