BitRouter's ATSC3pak for Android to be Integrated in ZapperBox Launch

BitRouter, a leading provider of software for ATSC 3.0 receivers, announced that its ATSC3pak for Android decoding software will power the soon-to-be-released ZapperBox M1 converter box, which was featured at the NAB Show 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. ATSC3pak includes BitRouter's feature-rich implementation of ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 standards, which is currently available for both Android and Linux.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

"The integration of ATSC3pak for Android into the new ZapperBox M1 shows our commitment towards rapidly increasing the adoption of our ATSC 3.0 technology into the consumer content delivery market," said Gopal Miglani, president and founder of BitRouter. "With two active product lines utilizing our innovative software solution, we are excited to see ZapperBox bring the M1 to fruition."